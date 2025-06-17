No changes on ICE raids at hotels, farms, DHS says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trump administration is reversing course and announcing it will not make changes to immigration enforcement raids.

This comes after the president had announced on social media the government’s immigration policies were hurting businesses in the farm and hotel industries and said “changes were coming.”

The Department of Homeland Security is now backtracking the claim. In a statement sent to Channel 9, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said:

“The President has been incredibly clear. There will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE’s efforts.

Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safeguard public safety, national security, and economic stability. These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets, and expose critical infrastructure to exploitation."

According to the Farmworker Association of Florida, which represents 17,000 workers across the state, the policies are badly impacting multiple industries beyond farms. “Immigrants make up a large part of the agricultural sector. Hotel, construction, landscaping. Here at the state level, the economy depends on us,” said Rene Gomez with the Farmworker Association of Florida.

“It’s a heightened level of anxiety. Finding work is already difficult in itself. But now, when you’re an agricultural worker, that job is very tough. You’re doing it out in the sun. You’re inhaling toxic pesticides. But people do it to provide.”

The Trump Administration also announced it would be targeting 3,000 arrests of undocumented immigrants a day, up from the 650 previously established since the president began his second term.,

