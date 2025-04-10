Local

‘NO GO’: ULA scrubs Amazon’s Kuiper 1 mission on Space Coast

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A rocket intended to help Amazon send thousands of satellites into orbit remained on the ground Thursday morning in Brevard County.

The Kuiper 1 mission was delayed six times on Wednesday night before United Launch Alliance officials finally called a scrub.

The mission will be the first of 46 launches for ULA and Amazon and will aim to deploy more than 3200 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The constellation will be used to improve internet access.

ULA said “inclement weather” prevented the Atlas 5 rocket from launching Wednesday night.

The company has not announced a new target date and time for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

