‘NO GO’: ULA scrubs Amazon’s Kuiper 1 mission on Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A rocket intended to help Amazon send thousands of satellites into orbit remained on the ground Thursday morning in Brevard County.

The Kuiper 1 mission was delayed six times on Wednesday night before United Launch Alliance officials finally called a scrub.

The mission will be the first of 46 launches for ULA and Amazon and will aim to deploy more than 3200 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The constellation will be used to improve internet access.

ULA said “inclement weather” prevented the Atlas 5 rocket from launching Wednesday night.

The company has not announced a new target date and time for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SCRUB. ULA Launch Director Eric Richards has announced that we will not continue with countdown operations today.



Weather is observed and forecast NO GO for liftoff within the remaining launch window this evening, according to Launch Weather Officer Brian Belson. pic.twitter.com/8wUWqQlB2q — ULA (@ulalaunch) April 10, 2025

