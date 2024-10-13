No immediate threat in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropics remain quiet.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said currently no named storms anywhere in the Atlantic Basin.

An area off the coast of Africa is currently interacting with dry air and wind shear, so not much development is expected in the short term.

But later this week, when it moves further west of the Atlantic, conditions will again return to levels more favorable for tropical development.

Currently, a 30% chance of developing over the next 7 days.

