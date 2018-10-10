No plea agreement in George Zimmerman stalking case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - No plea deal was reached Wednesday in the stalking case against George Zimmerman.
Zimmerman was not in the courtroom.
He is accused of using text messages, emails and voicemails to harass a private investigator working on a documentary about Trayvon Martin.
Some messages talked about feeding the man to an alligator, according to court documents.
Investigators said Zimmerman called the man 55 times, left 36 voicemails and sent 67 texts in just over a week.
Zimmerman had agreed to plead 'no contest' which would have came with a one-year probation starting in November.
Under such a plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt and a conviction is withheld if the conditions of the plea are met.
The deal could not be reached because Zimmerman was not in the courtroom.
In November, both sides will meet to decide on a final resolution to the case
Zimmerman fatally shot 17-year-old Martin in 2012 in Sanford. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in a case, which raised questions about race and gun laws.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
