No tricks, just treats: Adopt a ‘Purrfectly’ spooky cat this Halloween

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several cats in Seminole County are “Purrfectly” spooky and ready to be your new fur-ever friend.

Seminole County Animal Services is inviting residents to add a touch of magic to their homes this Halloween season by adopting a cat.

The shelter has cats available for adoption, and they are promoting these adoptions during the spooky season, hoping to find new homes for these charming furry friends.

0 of 13 Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit Adoptable cats in Seminole County get into the Halloween sprit

Residents are encouraged to stop by the shelter to meet the cats, who are ready to charm their way into new homes.

Organizers hope these kitties will offer no tricks and just treats to their new families.

Don’t be scared to fall in love with a spooky sweetie.

More information can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group