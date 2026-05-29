NOAA Hurricane Preparation Guides

FLORIDA — The Atlantic and central Pacific hurricane season (includes Hawaii) officially runs June 1 through November 30.

The eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to November 30.

However, the best time to prepare is well before the official start of the season.

Avoid having to rush through potentially life-saving preparations by waiting until it’s too late.

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