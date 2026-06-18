NOAA’s aging Hurricane Hunter fleet may get a $2.5 billion boost

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lawmakers are pushing to expand NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter fleet.

A bipartisan bill in the Senate proposes providing $2.5 billion to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to acquire at least six new aircraft.

The initiative comes as lawmakers and scientists express concerns that NOAA’s current fleet of three aging aircraft requires immediate improvement to maintain forecast accuracy.

NOAA's aging Hurricane Hunter fleet may get $2.5 billion boost

The proposed funding aims to address the limitations of NOAA’s current Hurricane Hunter fleet, which consists of three large and older aircraft.

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