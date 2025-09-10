Non-profit adds affordable housing units in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Central Florida Home for Good has opened 10 new affordable apartments near downtown Sanford, providing more housing options for families in the area.

The non-profit organization, which has been active in the Sanford community for several years, aims to make housing more accessible to families by increasing the availability of affordable units.

The founder of Central Florida Home for Good has been instrumental in developing similar affordable housing projects in Sanford over the past five years.

The new apartments are located not far from the downtown area.

