North I-Drive economic incentives considered in pilot program

The city of Orlando is developing a new pilot program that could offer economic incentives to encourage private investment and revitalize specific properties along the North International Drive corridor. Championed by District 6 Commissioner Bakari Burns and driven by the Economic Development Department, this initiative aims to address disinvestment in the area and spark redevelopment.

Unlike a comprehensive vision plan, which Heather Numa Bell, an aide for Burns, noted can sometimes fail to result in action, the current focus for North I-Drive is on a more immediate program designed to “get the ball rolling.”

“Lots of organizations and municipalities come up with vision plans, but then nothing happens with it like 10 years later,” said Bell, emphasizing that the aim is to move beyond traditional, lengthy planning to spur quicker redevelopment.

