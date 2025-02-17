Now open: New Orange County Courthouse branch in Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new branch of the Orange County Courthouse is officially open for business.

The Metric Drive location, near Goldenrod Road and University Boulevard, opened Monday morning.

Staff has been working in the brand new $19 million building since county leaders cut the ribbon on Feb. 4.

Now, the public can take advantage of the many services that the Winter Park-area location provides.

Marriage licenses and ceremonies, passports, a self-help center, and an attorney consultation room will be available.

The courthouse has also been built with the ability to hold virtual hearings.

The new branch replaces the former location on North Lakemont Avenue.

County officials said the Metric Drive branch is three times larger than the former site.

Operating hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new facility will also open one Saturday each month to accommodate more residents.

