Number of cases of flesh-eating bacterial infections in Central Florida jumps to 28

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Florida Department of Health (FDOH) data as of September 18, three new cases of Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacterium, have been reported in Citrus, Collier, and Lee counties in Florida.

As of 2025, Florida has reported 28 cases of Vibrio vulnificus. The bacterium, which thrives in warm, brackish water, has also been linked to five deaths in the state this year.

The fatalities happened in Bay, Broward, Hillsborough, and St. Johns counties.

Vibrio vulnificus is a salt-loving bacteria that can cause severe infections, especially in immunocompromised individuals. The FDOH recommends avoiding warm seawater with fresh cuts or scrapes to prevent infection.

Also, people with weakened immune systems, like those with chronic liver or kidney disease, should wear proper footwear to prevent injuries from rocks and shells on the beach.

As Florida monitors Vibrio vulnificus cases, health officials warmly remind everyone to take simple precautions to stay safe, especially if they are more vulnerable.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group