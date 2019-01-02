Check your ticket: Numbers drawn in $425M Mega Millions jackpot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many hope to start the new year by striking it rich as the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $425 million.
Tuesday’s drawing was the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The winning numbers are 34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4.
Mega Millions facts:
Estimated jackpot amount: $425 million
Annuity amount: The jackpot prize is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
Overall odds of winning any prize: About 1:24
Odds of winning the jackpot prize: About 1:302 million
