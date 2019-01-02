  • Check your ticket: Numbers drawn in $425M Mega Millions jackpot

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Many hope to start the new year by striking it rich as the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $425 million.

    Tuesday’s drawing was the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

    The winning numbers are 34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4.

    Mega Millions facts:

    Estimated jackpot amount: $425 million

    Annuity amount: The jackpot prize is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

    Overall odds of winning any prize: About 1:24

    Odds of winning the jackpot prize: About 1:302 million

