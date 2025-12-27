Central Florida Weekend Weather: Sunny Highs in Upper 70s, Then Sharp Temperature Drop Next Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, Central Florida will experience sunny weather with highs in the upper 70s. However, a significant temperature drop is predicted for the following week.

12-27-25 AM WEATHER

Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of sunshine, with temperatures reaching highs around 78 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to settle near 60 degrees, accompanied by an increase in humidity that may lead to localized fog.

On Monday, temperatures will reach approximately 80 degrees, but a drastic drop to the mid-60s is expected on Tuesday. Wednesday morning may bring lows around 40 degrees as cooler air moves in following the weekend warmth.

12-27-25 AM WEATHER

A cold front moving through on Monday and Tuesday could result in one or two small passing showers, although no widespread rain is anticipated in the region over the next week and a half.

12-27-25 AM WEATHER

Despite the cooler temperatures, forecasts indicate a recovery toward normal temperatures by next weekend, allowing for more seasonal weather conditions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group