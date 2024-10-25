Ocala after-school facility workers accused of child neglect, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said they arrested two people after a violent incident at an after-school facility.

Officers said security cameras at Kids Central captured the incident earlier this month.

The location provides children in foster care a place between the end of school and their foster home.

Police said Brandy Richardson and Stephanie Galarza are accused of not intervening when a girl attacked a boy.

“Despite witnessing the altercation, both staff members allowed the girl to continue her assault, displaying passive behavior and inadequate supervision,” a police spokesperson said.

Both women are accused of child neglect.

Records show Richardson has bonded out of jail and Galarza is still in custody.

