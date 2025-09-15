Ocala launching free O-Line Trolley to connect downtown attractions

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala is launching the O-Line Trolley, a free service that will provide residents and visitors a convenient way to explore downtown Ocala, beginning with a soft launch on September 18.

The O-Line Trolley will run Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., linking public parking, shopping and dining districts, and landmarks in Ocala.

“This is a convenient way to experience everything our historic downtown has to offer,” said Tom Duncan, City of Ocala transit administrator.

During the soft launch, a SunTran bus will temporarily operate the route to help riders get used to the service. The official O-Line Trolley is set to debut in early 2026.

Riders can either board at designated stops or signal the driver to hop on, simplifying access to downtown without the need to find parking.

The public is encouraged to test the O-Line Trolley during this soft launch, which will assist the City in refining the service ahead of the full launch in 2026.

