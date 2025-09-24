Ocala police charge former Meadowbrook Academy student with school shooting threat

OCALA, Fla. — On September 24, the Ocala Police Department responded to a threatening Facebook post directed at Meadowbrook Academy in Ocala.

The post, made by an account named “Oksana Sophia Oeputat,” implied a threat of a school shooting. The account was linked to 30-year-old Oksana Deputat, a former student of the school.

After the report, Ocala Police sent officers to Meadowbrook Academy to guarantee the safety of students and staff. They focused on securing the school’s safety and responded quickly to the incident.

Detectives conducted the investigation, revealing more concerning posts on Deputat’s social media account, which increased police worries.

As a result, Deputat was charged with making a written threat to carry out a mass shooting and disrupting the operation of an educational institution.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group