Ocala police to give update on case involving 3 dogs shot by officers

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department on Wednesday plans to release new details about an officer-involved shooting.

The Jan. 29 incident happened along SE 42nd Road.

The agency said officers encountered three aggressive, unrestrained pit bulls.

Officers claimed the dogs charged them, so they shot the animals.

Today, OPD said it will share video and other details related to the shooting.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Ocala.

