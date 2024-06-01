OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Symphony Orchestra returns for a special salute to our Veterans with its annual Red, White and OSO Blue performance.

Just in time to celebrate America’s 248th birthday the symphony will tribute to our Independence and a celebration of all things patriotic, playing American music from pops to the profound.

Audience members will be marching to the beat of Sousa and enjoy music from film music from John Williams’ The Cowboys, 1941, and Midway, as well as Americana favorites like the Stars and Stripes Forever and Gould’s American Salute.

The Ocala Symphony Orchestra tunes up for a special performance for veterans The Ocala Symphony Orchestra tunes up for a special performance for veterans (Meagan Gumpert)

The fun doesn’t stop there, led by Music Director and Conductor, Matthew Wardell, the Ocala Symphony Orchestra will perform selections from Oklahoma! and Barber’s Adagio for Strings, and more.

The Marion County Memorial Honor Guard will begin the concert with a special ceremony dedicated to our Veterans.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, Grace Dunlevy and Bob Levenson, the Reilly Arts Center is honored to welcome more than 100 veterans and their guests as our complimentary attendees for this special concert in recognition of their service to our country,” according to a news release.

The Red, White and OSO Blue: A Salute to Our Troops performance is being held at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala on June 30 at 3 p.m.

For more information and tickets, CLICK HERE.

