Ocala’s First Friday Art Walk returns for 2026-2027 season

, Fla. — The City of Ocala is accepting applications for artists, arts organizations, downtown businesses and sponsors interested in participating in the 2026-2027 First Friday Art Walk season.

The monthly event returns to downtown Ocala on Friday, Oct. 2, and will continue on the first Friday of each month through May 2027. The January event will be held on Jan. 8 because of the New Year’s holiday.

Applications for full-season participation are due by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 7. Applications submitted after the deadline will be considered on a rolling basis as space becomes available.

Each First Friday Art Walk features more than 40 local and regional artists and arts organizations, along with live art demonstrations, street performers, musicians, performances by school and dance groups, family-friendly activities, and extended shopping and dining hours at participating downtown businesses.

Click here for the applications.

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