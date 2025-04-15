Occupant killed in Marion County house fire

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Marion County officials have confirmed that an overnight house in Dunnellon claimed a life.

The county says Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the 20600 block of West McKinney Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The 911 caller reportedly said two people got out but another was still inside.

Firefighters said the single-story, wood-frame home was already about 75% engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews worked to contain the blaze while rescue teams began searched for the missing occupant.

That person was found dead inside the home. That person’s name was not released.

The fire was brought under control by 1:18 a.m., firefighters said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

