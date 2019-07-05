OCFR: Man died after being struck by boat in Lake Butler

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after officials with Orange County Fire Rescue said a boat struck him as he attempted to get out of the water and away from the rain.
It happened around 4 p.m. where officials said the man was trying to remove himself from the Windemere lake when he was struck by the propeller of a boat.
Related Headlines
Mike Jachles, of OCFR, said those on the boat remained on scene to do what they could to help.
"There were five people on that boat," said Jachles. "They remained on scene (and) they attempted to render aid."
Some nearby said that the rain was coming down so hard that it may have impacted the visibility of the boats.
Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim.
His death is being investigated as a homicide, but it isn't clear if anyone will face charges in his death.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}