Ocoee girls basketball falls in team’s first semifinal matchup

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Ocoee girls basketball team made school history Friday, even if the result wasn’t what they had hoped for.

The Knights took on the Winter Haven Blue Devils at the Florida High School Athletic Association’s state championships at the RP Funding Center. It was the first time the girls basketball team made it to the 7A semifinals.

In the end, the Blue Devils won 65-41.

Despite the loss, players said the season has given them a lot of happiness and memories.

Winter Haven has made it to the Final Four 15 of the last 17 seasons.

