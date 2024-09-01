Ocoee police search for missing teen

OCOEE, Fla. — Law enforcement in Ocoee is searching for a missing girl.

The Ocoee Police Department said it is searching for 16-year-old Remmie Dugger.

Police said Dugger was last seen on Saturday at her residence in Ocoee.

Read: ‘It’s good for business’: local shops enjoy holiday weekend boost

Dugger is around 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 115 pounds and has black eyes and black hair.

The Police Department said Dugger was possibly wearing orange sweatpants.

If anyone has information is asked to contact Detective Correa at 407-905-3160.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group