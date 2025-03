ORLANDO, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 90-year-old, Shirley Anderson.

Police said Anderson was last seen at Inspired Living Ocoee on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ocoee detectives at 407-905-3160.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group