Ocoee police, veteran’s family ask for tips to track down suspect in fatal shooting

OCOEE, Fla. — An urgent search for a veteran’s killer is underway in Ocoee.

Ocoee police said 60-year-old Gregory Reed was shot at a BP gas station, near Silver Star and Clarke roads Thursday night.

They held a press conference with Reed’s family to ask for the public’s help in tracking down whoever was responsible.

“He deserved to be here today,” said Tyrone Scott, Reed’s cousin.

Read: Ocoee police look for suspect’s car involved in shooting at shopping complex

The Army veteran was shot and killed while driving his vehicle.

Surveillance video showed Reed cruising through the parking lot in his blue Ford SUV from Clarke Road.

The video showed a silver SUV Mercedes pull up from the opposite direction, and then, as they crossed paths, both drivers paused. Police believe someone in the silver car shot Reed. Investigators later found multiple bullet casings on the ground.

Read: Police: 1 dead after shooting at Ocoee shopping plaza, homicide investigation underway

“My dad was simply minding his business, going to work, getting off, going to take care of my siblings,” said Deidre Anderson. “He was not doing anything to anybody.”

Ocoee Police also released a video from a nearby red light camera, giving a different perspective on what happened.

It showed what appears to be someone stepping out of the shooter’s vehicle. The SUV then drove off.

Reed’s vehicle continued on to the Publix across the street, where he struggled to maintain control of his vehicle and crashed into the back of a parked car. Fire rescue was already on the scene and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

Read: Ocoee police search for men who shot at cars and people with frozen gel pellets

“I wish there was a way-- I even told to God to ask him -- could he please bring him back?” said Scott. “I did it several times because I miss him.”

Police are looking into license plate readers at the intersection and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on that vehicle and possible suspect should call Ocoee Police or the Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group