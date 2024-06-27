Local

Ocoee shopping center sells for $16M

Ocoee shopping center sold An Ocoee shopping center that is shadow-anchored by a Publix was bought by an Illinois-based investment firm for $16.1 million. (OCPA)

By Trevor Fraser and WFTV.com News Staff

IVT Maguire Groves LLC, a company connected to retail REIT InvenTrust Properties, purchased the retail complex at 250 Moore Road from FWPL 5 Maguire & Moore LLC, which is tied to Pacific West Land in Washington.

The deal was recorded June 18, according to county documents. Neither InvenTrust nor Pacific West Land responded to requests for comment.

