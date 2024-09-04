OCPS assists families who are new to the country; do not speak English

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools opened a new “Global Family Welcome Center” on Wednesday.

The center is located at the John T. Morris complex in Orlando and is designed to help families who are new to this country with enrollment, language screenings, and academic support.

School leaders said they hope the center will help bridge the education gap.

Navigating a new school system can be challenging for anyone, but even more so when you don’t speak the language.

The center will provide a centralized location for enrollment and transition services for students and their families who don’t speak English or are new to the United States.

In 2017, following Hurricane Maria, OCPS absorbed more than 3,000 displaced students from Puerto Rico and some of them struggled with English.

Now, nearly 12% of students are second-language English learners.

The resources will not stop at enrollment. Staff will provide ongoing assistance to ensure a smooth transition for students and their families.

School leaders hope to expand this center to other areas in the county to serve all of those who need it.

