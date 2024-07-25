OCPS leaders cut ribbon on renovated Orange Technical College campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — A renovated college campus is looking to provide more educational opportunities in Orlando.

The five-story remodeled Orange Technical College Main Campus is now even more equipped to serve its students.

“We’re opening doors to countless futures,” Vickie-Elaine Felder, a school board member for OCPS, said.

Thursday, Orange County Public Schools leaders cut the ribbon for its new beginning.

This campus will focus on careers in health services. Ranging in certifications from dental assisting, practical nursing, and pharmacy technicians.

“The students who graduate from these programs will fill the needs of the ever-growing healthcare organizations in Orange County,” Felder said.

OCPS Deputy Superintendent Michael Armbruster emphasized the importance of career and technical education.

He said the nearly 3,000 students enrolled on the campus can fill the growing job gaps throughout Central Florida.

“It’s a life-changing adventure,” Armbruster said. “When someone walks into this building, and they’re open to the idea that look I don’t think I can ever be a nurse, I don’t think I can ever be a medical assistant. We think you can.”

Adrian Davis once walked through these doors at Orange Tech. At risk of not graduating high school at the time, he said that decision changed his life.

“With that second chance, I got a great job,” Davis said. “But later, I secured a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, and now I’m working on a doctoral degree.”

The $33.64 million in renovations was covered by the Orange County half cent sales tax. The sales tax is set to expire at the end of 2025 and will be on this November’s ballot.

