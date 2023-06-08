OCPS student head to International Problem Solvers competition after sweeping at state level

ORLANDO, Fla. — Teams from Orange County Public Schools are competing at the Global Issues Problem Solving International Competition this week earning their spots after sweeping the competition at the state level.

Using creativity and research, students hone their problem-solving skills while tackling real-world scenarios in the Future Problem Solving Program competition.

On Wednesday, teams from Hunter’s Creek Future Problem Solvers (with students from Hunter’s Creek Middle School, Freedom Middle School, and Winter Park High School), Gotha Middle School, and Windy Ridge K-8 were in Massachusetts competing against students from across the country and around the world.

Division categories are Juniors (fourth to sixth grade); Middle (seventh to ninth grade); Senior (10th-12th grade).

“We are excited for our students to compete at this level and showcase their creativity and critical thinking skills. Their ability to review, evaluate and solve problems prepares them to become productive and successful citizens contributing to society,” said Kellee Moye, Hunter’s Creek Future Problem Solvers Club coach.

For this year’s challenge, students will research the topic of currency. Having a working knowledge of cryptocurrency, the shift to a global currency, central bank digital currency, and the future of currency will help teams create a solution to a futuristic scenario within the two-hour competition on Wednesday, according to a news release.

During the state competition, OCPS swept the Florida Future Problem Solver’s Affiliate Competition in the team component.

State winners include:

Team winners

First place Junior team from Windy Ridge: Julia Lindsay, Jouna Haidar, Annika Hsu and Benjamin Muesel. Coaches: Susan Childs and Mana Heistand

First place Middle team from Hunter’s Creek MS: Cooper Terrell, Sakshi Tripathy, Senuth Amarasekera and Derrick Tayler. Coaches: Kellee Moye, Shannon Rokaw and Stacey Lake

Second place Middle team from Gotha Middle School: Zachary Martin, Krishaan Parikh, Lucas Lopez and Allie Leitzinger. Coach: Erin Hinz

First place Senior team from Freedom High School and Winter Park High School: Elsa Xia, Zoe Li, Sophia Acosta and Vanessa Wojciechowski. Coaches: Kellee Moye, Shannon Rokaw and Stacey Lake

Individual winners

First place Senior individual from Dr. Phillips High School: Taylor LaPage. Coach: Erin Hinz

Second place Senior individual from Freedom High School: Sharanya Chatterjee. Coaches: Kellee Moye, Shannon Rokaw and Stacey Lake

Florida Future Problem Solver’s Affiliate Competition Scenario Performance Competition - Second place Middle division from Gotha MS: Sarah Hanzaz

