Off-duty officer under investigation after fight at Mexican restaurant

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - An off-duty Daytona Beach police officer remained under investigation Monday after a fight Saturday evening at a downtown Winter Garden restaurant.
Investigators said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. to The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill & Bar on Plant Street near North Main Street.
A man who was identified as a victim in the police report told Channel 9 on Monday that he had been sitting on a bar stool when the off-duty Daytona Beach police officer confronted him about taking his seat.
The victim said the officer grabbed him by the neck during a brief scuffle.
Police said the officer's gun landed on the floor during the scuffle and the officer grabbed it. The Daytona Beach police officer's identity hasn't been disclosed.
Investigators said an off-duty Orlando police officer walked into the bar and grabbed the gun from the hand of the off-duty Daytona Beach police officer.
A witness told Channel 9 that the off-duty Daytona Beach police officer had been drinking Saturday evening, but police haven't confirmed that. He wasn't arrested and his gun was returned to him.
The Daytona Beach Police Department told Channel 9 on Monday that the agency was only recently made aware of the incident and is looking into it further.
Police said surveillance cameras recorded the fight, which remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
