  • Officials: 12-year-old's foot possibly bitten by shark in Daytona Beach

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was bitten on the foot by something, possibly a shark, while bathing on Daytona Beach Saturday afternoon, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said. 

    The Gainesville boy was standing in waist-deep water around 2 p.m. at a beach along the 200 block of North Ocean Avenue when something bit him on the foot, “presumably a shark,” officials said. 

    The boy’s injury was minor, officials said, but he was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution. 

    Beach safety officials said the beaches were crowded. 

    Officials said they caught two thieves on the beach and were able to return stolen items to five separate victims. 
     

