Officials: 12-year-old's foot possibly bitten by shark in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was bitten on the foot by something, possibly a shark, while bathing on Daytona Beach Saturday afternoon, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said.
The Gainesville boy was standing in waist-deep water around 2 p.m. at a beach along the 200 block of North Ocean Avenue when something bit him on the foot, “presumably a shark,” officials said.
Related Headlines
Deputies: DeLand woman passes note saying boyfriend holding her captive
The boy’s injury was minor, officials said, but he was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
Beach safety officials said the beaches were crowded.
Officials said they caught two thieves on the beach and were able to return stolen items to five separate victims.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}