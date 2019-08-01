  • Officials: 8-year-old falls three stories at hotel, escapes with knee injury

    By: Karen Parks , Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire and Rescue said an 8-year-old was rushed to a hospital after falling three stories at an extended stay hotel. The child survived the fall and escaped with only a knee injury. 

    The child fell out of the hotel room window and into some trees and hedges, officials said.

    Authorities said the child's family was visiting from the United Kingdom and they were on their way to Disney.

    They were staying on the third floor at the Extended Stay America hotel on the 8100 block of Palm Parkway near Lake Buena Vista, officials said.

    The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene.

