Officials cut ribbon to new nature trail at Sylvan Lake Park in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a new way to enjoy nature in Seminole County.

County leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday to the Sylvan Lake Loop, a renovated trail at Sylvan Lake Park in Sanford.

Officials said the trail had been in disrepair for many years, due in part to damage caused by past hurricanes.

The loop was also not ADA compliant.

But that all changed Tuesday, thanks to “third generation sales tax money” that was used to rebuild a new and improved trail, District 5 Commissioner Andria Herr said.

Herr said the trail, which traverses the lake, is now available for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a way to get back in touch with nature — it is absolutely beautiful to be able to walk into, in essence, the middle of the lake ... you literally feel like you’re in the most serene setting in the universe.”

Herr added that the trail was constructed of materials that will be longer-lasting.

Visitors can take their time along the way, with features such as benches to relax and enjoy the loop at one’s own pace.

For more information about Sylvan Lake Loop and Sylvan Lake Park, click here.

