Longwood Council unanimously votes to cut fluoride from water

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood City Council voted unanimously to remove fluoride from its water after several residents spoke in favor of doing so Monday night.

The city has added fluoride to its water since the 1980s.

Longwood joins other Central Florida cities that have removed fluoride, including Tavares, Palm Bay, Ormond Beach, and Melbourne.

Read: Local Pastor and ‘Prophet’ accused of not paying worker for months

Residents lined up during public comment, noting some studies that show neuropsychiatric risk to fluoride exposure.

In November, Florida’s Surgeon General released guidance showing a risk from fluoride exposure. However, the Surgeon General cited research completed outside the U.S., where much higher fluoride exposure levels than recommended by the CDC were tested.

Read: New charges filed against man accused of killing pedestrian during car chase

The Florida Dental Association and American Dental Association both strongly support the inclusion of fluoride in water.

Both say it’s the most effective, safe, and cost-effective public health measure to prevent and repair tooth decay.

Read: ‘We exist’: hundreds protest Trump administration in downtown Orlando on Presidents Day

Several residents and council members expressed that even if people are in favor of keeping fluoride in water, it should be up to the individual, not the government, to decide whether to consume fluoride.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group