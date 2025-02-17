‘We exist’: hundreds protest Trump administration in downtown Orlando on Presidents Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — One by one, flags and signs were raised in front of City Hall in Downtown Orlando on Presidents Day

Folks of all ages came together in protest. “Everybody has a voice, and everybody has a responsibility to use their voice in any way they can,” said Rachel Gardner, who attended the protest with her wife.

The march is part of the so-called 50501 Movement, a national initiative that stands for 50 protests, across 50 states, and all part of one single movement.

It all started at noon on Monday, with a moment of silence. After that, demonstrators raised their voices in disapproval of the Trump and DeSantis administrations. “We are at a loss for anything else to do,” said Niki Drumb, who lives in Orlando. “I feel like no one is listening. I’m here mourning our office of the presidency.”

Demonstrators say they were marching against what they call an attack against the LGBTQIA+ community, and especially against trans people.

“It denies the humanity that we have when people would rather focus on what surgery someone is interested in or how they do their hair rather than just acknowledging they are just trying to go about their day, same as everybody else,” said Theodore Strider, who joined the protest. “We exist. I’m right here.”

They have also raised signs in protest against the latest immigration policies implemented by the State of Florida. Elected officials and faith leaders also joined the demonstration.

“That is my call, to be out here, advocating for those in the margins,” said Reverend Margalie Belizaire, Unitarian Universalist Association. “Some of the issues pertain to me also as a black woman. Some pertain to the LGBTQ+ community, those who are economically disenfranchised.”

The peaceful protest ended about two hours later. OPD officers remained nearby to ensure everyone’s safety, and there were no traffic disruptions in the area near City Hall.

