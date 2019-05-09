Reports of bicyclist grabbing students' rear ends near 2 Orlando schools under investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating reports of a bicyclist grabbing or smacking the rear ends of students while they were walking to school in Orlando's Wadeview Park neighborhood, sources told Channel 9's Shannon Butler.
The two incidents were reported to have happened on two separate days -- one near Blankner School on Monday and one near Boone High School on Tuesday, sources said.
They said the Tuesday incident was reported at about 6:45 a.m. near South Ferncreek Avenue and East Michigan Street.
The Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office are searching for the man.
Orange County Public Schools sent the following recorded message to students' parents earlier this week:
"Parents: We've been made aware of two separate incidents in which unknown individuals have approached students from Blankner and Boone High School."
The incidents remain under investigation.
No other details were given.
