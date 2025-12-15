Monday’s Powerball jackpot worth more than $1B

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you haven’t heard, Monday’s Powerball jackpot is enormous.

The Dec. 15 drawing will be worth an estimated $1.1 billion.

That’s after no one hit the $1 billion grand prize on Saturday.

The numbers drawn on Dec. 13 were: 1-28-31-57-58.

The Powerball was 16.

The Power Play was 2X.

A Clearwater grocer sold a $1 million ticket, meaning someone matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing, but not the red Powerball.

That lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Publix store located at 525 South Belcher Road in Clearwater.

Lottery officials say your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

If you play, good luck!

