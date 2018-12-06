Officials: Man who thought he was meeting up date 'arrested' by robbers posing as deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida man who thought he was meeting up a woman he met through the PlentyOfFish dating app at a shopping plaza near Kissimmee on Wednesday evening was robbed by three men posing as deputies, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 7 p.m. to the Sevilla Plaza on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Old Vineland, where the victim was approached by the trio while leaving a Stop n' Shop store.
Investigators said one of the men pulled out a gun, told the victim he was under arrest for his online activity, handcuffed him and patted him down.
The victim believed them and complied with their orders, deputies said.
"The men made the victim escort them to his hotel room nearby, where they demanded money from him," Osceola County Maj. Jacob Ruiz said. "The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown dark-colored vehicle."
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
