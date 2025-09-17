Officials ramp up dengue fever prevention efforts in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Mosquito Control has enhanced its efforts to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

Residents in areas where mosquitoes are common are advised to take precautions such as wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, using EPA-approved repellent, and repairing screens.

Using air conditioning when possible is also recommended to reduce mosquito exposure.

Residents are asked to eliminate standing water, where mosquitoes can breed, is a crucial step in preventing mosquito populations from growing.

