Officials: Roller coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee reopens after 6-year-old boy was injured

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Agriculture said a ride at Fun Spot Kissimmee has reopened following a 6-year-old boy’s fall almost two months ago.

The Galaxy Spin closed on Aug. 2 after Osceola County firefighters found the child under the roller coaster track with traumatic injuries.

The Osceola County Fire Department said crews responded to the attraction after someone reported a child falling from the ride.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the child was 20 feet below the tracks.

First responders took the boy to Arnold Palmer Hospital for treatment.

The FDACS had said they would investigate the incident and that the ride was closed pending the investigation.

Fun Spot officials said in August that this was an unfortunate accident and “safety is (their) number one priority.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the department now requires any child under the age of 10 to be accompanied by a supervising companion at least 14 years old or older.

A spokesperson provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

The department allowed for the reopening of the Galaxy Spin ride after conducting a thorough investigation. The investigation found that the ride was operated in accordance with all ride safety requirements and the manufacturer’s operations manual. However, in an abundance of caution, the department is now requiring that any child under the age of 10 on this ride must be accompanied by a supervising companion at least age 14 or older. The department is also requiring additional safety messaging and signage in and around the ride.

