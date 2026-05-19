Old Horatio Avenue bridge to undergo repairs and new covering

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland City Council has approved plans for significant repairs to the small bridge on Old Horatio Avenue and the construction of a new covering. The existing wooden shed over the bridge collapsed on June 10, necessitating the project. Bridge repairs are estimated at $205,000, with the total project cost exceeding $441,000.

small bridge on Old Horatio Avenue Maitland City Council approves over $441,000 for repairs to the Old Horatio Avenue bridge and construction of a new protective shed after its collapse.

The bridge, originally built in 1958, spans 12 feet across a narrow canal connecting Lake Minnehaha and Lake Nina. It is located on Old Horatio Avenue, a local street that runs between Jim Houser Azalea Gardens and Covered Bridge Park.

A whimsical wooden shed was previously added to the bridge to restrict access from heavy, oversized vehicles. The whimsical wooden shed was damaged in 2014 after being struck by a truck.

Following that incident, the shed was replaced. Metal gateway signs were constructed on both sides of the bridge to protect the new structure.

The approved bridge repairs will extend the service life of the current structure. After these repairs are completed, a new shed will be constructed over the bridge.

A timeframe for the bridge reconstruction project has not yet been established.

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