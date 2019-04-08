One man killed in Mims double shooting, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. - A man was killed after a double shooting Sunday in Mims, officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened on Main Street and Hammock Road at about 8 p.m.
"The investigation has determined that a large disturbance occurred in the 2800 block of East Main Street. During the disturbance, at least two shots were fired injuring the two men," deputies said in a release.
“I heard two gunshots. That’s all I heard,” a witness said. “I knew when I heard them shots (that) something wasn’t right.”
The two men were taken to a hospital where one man died, deputies said.
The identities of the shooting victims have not been released.
