  • One man killed in Mims double shooting, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    MIMS, Fla. - A man was killed after a double shooting Sunday in Mims, officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    The shooting happened on Main Street and Hammock Road at about 8 p.m.

     

    "The investigation has determined that a large disturbance occurred in the 2800 block of East Main Street. During the disturbance, at least two shots were fired injuring the two men," deputies said in a release.  

     

    “I heard two gunshots. That’s all I heard,” a witness said. “I knew when I heard them shots (that) something wasn’t right.”

     

    The two men were taken to a hospital where one man died, deputies said.

     

    The identities of the shooting victims have not been released.

