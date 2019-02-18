ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is in the hospital after being shot off of East Colonial Drive early Monday morning, according to Orange County deputies.
The shooting happened just west of Semoran Boulevard after 4 a.m.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.
Just moved to a ANOTHER shooting scene this morning. This time ---> Colonial & Semoran. Deputies have confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/RrZmyKt8vY— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 18, 2019
