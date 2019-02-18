  • One person shot off of East Colonial Drive in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is in the hospital after being shot off of East Colonial Drive early Monday morning, according to Orange County deputies.

    The shooting happened just west of Semoran Boulevard after 4 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories