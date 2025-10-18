Only on 9: Victim from previous attack speaks after suspect released again

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of attempted first-degree murder and attempted sexual battery could soon be back behind bars after prosecutors moved to revoke his bond.

Jacoby Tillman, 23, was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he attacked a woman along the Little Econ Trail in Orange County. But this isn’t the first time he’s faced similar allegations.

Only Channel 9 spoke with a woman who says she was attacked by Tillman back in 2022. “I didn’t know what to do. I was vulnerable, I was scared,” said Nuri Quin, who was just 18 years old at the time.

Quin said she was jogging near North Goldenrod Road when a man grabbed her.“He puts both his hands, grips me below,” she said. “I’m trying to get away from him, but he is so much taller than me that he puts all his body weight on me, and he’s not letting it go.”

Court records show Tillman was arrested in connection with that case and charged with false imprisonment and battery.

About three years later, deputies say Tillman was caught on surveillance video moments after another woman was attacked along the trail in July. After months of investigation, he was arrested again, only this time facing battery, attempted sexual battery, and later attempted first-degree murder charges.

Despite the allegations, Tillman was released after posting a $9,500 bond. His release sparked community outrage. “I think there should be some type of consequence to that. He shouldn’t be just walking around freely,” said Janeth Cantarero, a jogger along the Little Econ Trail. “It’s really frustrating. He should never have been released; with the evidence they have on him,” said Ashley Andino, who walks through the Little Econ Trail frequently.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond after they say Tillman contacted a witness through TikTok, writing, “stop going to the news telling lies”, which they say violates the conditions of his release.

A hearing to decide whether Tillman’s bond will be revoked is set for Tuesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group