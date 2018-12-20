OPD officer accused of making racist remarks speaks out on suspension

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer is speaking out after he was disciplined for insensitive social media posts where he called black NFL players "savages."
Officer Robert Schellhorn said he was wrong, but his suspension was too severe.
Arbitration was taking place inside a conference room and ending with sometimes-emotional testimony from Schellhorn.
Schellhorn also talked about how he helped Master Sgt. Deborah Clayton after she was killed in the line of duty.
He said her death and the killing of two Kissimmee officers was in the back of his mind when he started an argument on Facebook in August 2017.
Schellhorn received an 80-hour suspension as a result of the post, where he called black NFL players "useless savages.”
He's fighting to get his suspension reduced from 80 hours to 16 hours, which was initially recommended by his immediate supervisors, before then police Chief John Mina said the recommendation was too lenient.
The post in question was made in a thread on union president Shawn Dunlap’s Facebook account.
Dunlap questioned Mina meeting with the citizens, who complained about the post before signing off on the discipline.
However, Mina argued that wasn't the case in a taped deposition that was shown during arbitration in October.
Schellhorn is now testifying. Currently going through his service as a law enforcement officer with @OrlandoPolice & a department in Virginia and time serving in the @USMC . @WFTV pic.twitter.com/erpYt9EBDt— Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) December 20, 2018
