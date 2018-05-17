0 OPD to enforce county's new gun ordinance at gun show

ORLANDO, Fla. - About 700 people are expected sell guns at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Saturday during an annual gun show.

It's the first one to happen in Orange County since commissioners voted to crack down on private sellers earlier this month.

Because the event is within Orlando's city limits, Channel 9's Megan Cruz sought asked if the Orange County Sheriff's Office or the Orlando Police Department would be responsible for ensuring that the new ordinance is followed.

Cynthia Harris, who has lived near the fairgrounds her entire life, said she's upset because the Sheriff's Office won't enforce the county's new ordinance.

"So are you going to honor that or were you pacifying the citizens?" she said.

The Board of County Commissioners on May 8 unanimously voted to require private sellers at shows, markets or exhibitions to conduct background checks and wait three days before supplying customers with guns.

A county spokeswoman said Wednesday that the county can't enforce the new ordinance, because the show will be held in Orlando's city limits. She said the county can't force OPD to enforce the ordinance either.

"It's very important (that the ordinance be enforced), because you're talking about the safety of the public," Harris said.

An OPD spokeswoman said the agency distributed a special memorandum Thursday, instructing officers to enforce the new ordinance, but she said police officers can't charge someone under the new ordinance unless an officer sees a buyer leave with a gun before the three-day waiting period.

The agency said it isn't planning a special operation during the gun show.

