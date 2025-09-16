Open carry now legal for law-abiding gun owners in Florida, AG says

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Attorney General James Uthmeier said people in Florida who are legally allowed to own firearms are now free to openly carry them.

The announcement came after a recent court ruling that struck down the state’s open carry ban.

Uthmeier issued new guidance to clarify the situation for law enforcement agencies, emphasizing that law-abiding citizens should not be arrested or prosecuted for visibly carrying firearms.

The guidance from Uthmeier states, “prosecutors and law enforcement personnel should refrain from arresting or prosecuting law-abiding citizens carrying a firearm in a manner that is visible to others.”

Despite the new directive, certain restrictions remain in place.

It is still illegal to carry firearms in specific locations such as courthouses, bars, and schools.

