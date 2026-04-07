Operation Skyfall: Central Florida’s largest medical surge exercise

CENTRAL, Fla. — On Thursday, April 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Central Florida will host the nation’s biggest medical surge exercise – Operation Skyfall. These federally funded non-profits are dedicated to supporting the healthcare system in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergencies and disasters.

Hospitals, county emergency offices, FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, law enforcement, EMS, public health, schools, universities, and community partners participate in this mass casualty exercise.

“The FBI places a high priority on preparation, which includes establishing resourceful partnerships before any crisis event. These exercises are vital to ensuring a robust, comprehensive, and collaborative response to a mass casualty incident,” said FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor.

In East Central Florida, all hospitals in Brevard, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, St. Lucie, and Volusia Counties will participate in an exercise with about 2,200 student volunteers acting as victims. Students will wear makeup to simulate injuries and seek treatment at local hospitals.

Emergency Management in Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Brevard Counties, and Orlando will activate EOCs during the exercise to practice real-time response with hospitals.

Most West Central Florida hospitals in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sumter Counties will test their mass casualty and medical surge plans.

Should a citizen see or hear about this exercise and call your station, please let them know it is a planned exercise. The goal is to make Central Florida the safest place possible to live, work and play.

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