Orange County 6-year-old honored Sunday after helping to save his grandmother

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County 6-year-old was honored Sunday for helping to save his grandmother.

The little boy called 911 earlier this month when his grandmother had a medical emergency.

Orange County Fire Rescue released a photo of the boy, James, with his grandmother.

On Sunday, the family met with the first responders who answered the call for help that day.

