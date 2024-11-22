Orange County Animal Shelter warns pet owners about potential scams

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Animal Shelter warns pet owners about scammers posing as OCAS employees.

A person representing United Paws Rescue Inc., a partner rescue with OCAS, was recently approached by a scammer pretending to be with OCAS.

Valerie Fitzgerald says she received a call about her cat Bella that she posted on a lost pet forum online.

“I received a call from a private number,” Fitzgerald said. “The person on the other line said he was an OCAS employee and that Bella was in the shelter.”

Fitzgerald says the person said Bella had been hit by a car, was paralyzed, and in need of surgery that would cost $5,400 and was told she needed to pay half of the fee immediately through Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle.

“I was pretty upset and trying to log into my Venmo,” Fitzgerald said. “He said he needed the payment immediately, or they would have to let Bella go.”

Fitzgerald said the caller eventually hung up. She then called OCAS, who confirmed this was a scam and Bella had not been brought in.

“It’s heartbreaking to know there are people attempting to take advantage of grieving and upset pet owners; people who are often so desperate for a chance to be reunited with their pet they miss suspicious behavior,” said Diane Summers, Manager for Orange County Animal Services.

OCAS has set fees for pet reclaims and we don’t ask for online payments.

